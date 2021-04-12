Fawad may get information ministry soon

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain may get portfolio of Information ministry soon.

Reliable sources told Geo News that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to appoint Fawad as information minister and announcement to the effect can be made anytime soon.

The prime minister completed consultations for changes in the federal cabinet on March 29. According to sources, changes in the Information, Power, Aviation, Economic Affairs and Kashmir Committee had been mulled over. Some new faces would be inducted, removing some incumbents.

According to the sources, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar would be removed from his present position while ministries of Petroleum and Aviation would be given to Shibli Faraz. It was discussed that Fawad Chaudhry would be brought back to the Information Ministry; however, he also wants to retain his charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

According to sources return of Shibli Faraz, Faisal Vawda and Usman Dar to the cabinet had also been discussed in the meeting chaired by the prime minister then, as it also deliberated on shuffle of advisers. Senator Faisal Javed Khan also might be given an important ministry.