Prince Harry to attend Prince Philip’s funeral

LONDON: The Duke of Sussex will return to the UK this week to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Saturday.

It will be the first time that Prince Harry has visited the UK since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties last March.

And, like other international arrivals, he will have to follow the government’s coronavirus travel rules.

His wife Meghan will not be coming to the funeral. The Duke of Sussex will fly in from his home in the US to join other members of the Royal Family at the ceremony but he will be coming alone.

Buckingham Palace says his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with their second child, has been advised by her doctor not to travel.