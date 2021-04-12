‘Someone tell me which hospital to go’: Young poetess Kiran, mother, brother die of corona

LAHORE: Okara-based renowned Punjabi poetess and columnist Kiran Waqar has died of coronavirus, according to sources here on Sunday. She was 34.

Her brother and mother also died due to coronavirus a few days ago, added the sources.

According to a report, Kiran Waqar had shared on the social media on March 31 that she and her brother were undergoing treatment at DHQ Hospital in Okara, but there was no oxygen there. “Someone tell me which hospital to go to for treatment of corona,” she asked.

According to an inquiry report of DHQ Okara, Kiran Waqar’s mother was undergoing treatment in a private hospital due to kidney disease. While taking care of her mother, both the siblings contracted novel coronavirus.

Both were admitted to DHQ Hospital Okara. Kiran Waqar and his brother needed 30 litres of oxygen pressure, but the hospital had the capacity of only 15 litres.

The two siblings were shifted to a private hospital in the Sundar area of Lahore 25 hours later, where first her brother, Zohaib Ali, and a few days later Kiran Waqar died.

Kiran Waqar’s infant daughter lost her mother’s love forever. The aggrieved family has demanded action against the private hospital.

Senior anchor/ journalist Hamid Mir and singer Jawad Ahmad strongly criticised the Punjab government in a letter over the death of Kiran Waqar despite her consistent complaints about the non-availability of oxygen cylinders in Okara district headquarters hospital.

Kiran Waqar’s death exposed the performance of the Punjab Health Department and District Administration in Okara.