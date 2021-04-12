Electricity restored to Landikotal bazaar after six years

LANDIKOTAL: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday inaugurated an electricity feeder to restore power supply to Landikotal bazaar after several years.

Due to some reasons, Wapda had disconnected the electricity supply line more than six years ago and since then the traders in the bazaar were using their private generators to produce electricity to keep their daily businesses running.

The federal minister was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the electricity feeder installed at

Landikotal grid station. He said they 26MVA transformer and feeder would ensure uninterrupted electricity to Landikotal bazaar.