Mon Apr 12, 2021
Indian troops martyr three more youth in IIOJ&K

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Shopian in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) Sunday. The youth were martyred by the troops during a search operation in Hadipora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported. Earlier, Indian troops martyred seven Kashmiri youth in separate cordon and search operations in Shopian and Pulwama districts Thursday and Friday. The authorities have snapped internet services in Shopian, Kulgam and Islamabad districts of south Kashmir.

