BISP to pay six-month installment of Rs12,000

SUKKUR: The regional director, Benazir Income Support Programme, Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Haroon Balkani said six-month installment of Rs12,000 would be provided to help poor women, receiving financial assistance from Monday (Today) in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts.

Reports said in order to facilitate the people and prevent spreading coronavirus, the district administrations have set up â€˜Ehsas Kifalat Centerâ€™ in different cities to protect the women beneficiaries. The SOPs would be fully implemented. He further said more than 300 agents appointed by Habib Bank Ltd to disperse amount among the registered 242,943 women in Benazir Income Support Programme and 10 percent women in each district would be facilitated by â€˜Ehsas Kafalatâ€™.

The regional director said the women and men, who were given Rs12,000 as emergency aid due to corona virus pandemic, would not get their money back. These people are requested to go out of the house for money and not to waste their time. He clarified that no deduction would be made from the stipend amount and strict action would be taken against the illegal deduction as per the law, while providing facilities and security to the women, visiting Ehsas Kiflat Centers in collaboration with the divisional and district administration.