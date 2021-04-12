close
AFP
April 12, 2021

Nigerian doctors suspend strike

LAGOS: Nigerian doctors in state-run hospitals have suspended a 10-day strike over pay and inadequate facilities, union leaders said on Sunday. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents around 40 percent of Nigeria’s doctors, called the strike on April 1 to push the government to meet their demands.

