Rescuers work to free 21 trapped in flooded China mine

BEIJING: Rescuers were working on Sunday to reach 21 workers trapped in a coal mine in northwest China’s Xinjiang region after flooding cut power underground and disrupted communications, state media reported.

The accident happened in Fengyuan coal mine in Hutubi County on Saturday evening, when staff were carrying out upgrading works at the site, the official Xinhua news agency said. Eight of the 29 workers who were at the scene have been rescued from the mine, according to preliminary reports.