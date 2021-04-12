Turkey ‘deliberately’ snubbed Leyen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: France’s Europe Minister Clement Beaune said on Sunday that Turkey had set a "trap" for European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen by forcing her to sit off to the side on a visit to Ankara, in a photo-op faux pas quickly dubbed ‘sofagate’.
The Turkish presidency’s failure to place a chair for von der Leyen alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and EU Council chief Charles Michel was "an insult from Turkey," Beaune said on RTL television.