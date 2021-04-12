Nigerian doctors suspend strike

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAGOS: Nigerian doctors in state-run hospitals have suspended a 10-day strike over pay and inadequate facilities, union leaders said on Sunday. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), which represents around 40 percent of Nigeria’s doctors, called the strike on April 1 to push the government to meet their demands.