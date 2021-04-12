Health services

LAHORE:While working as model of an efficient filtration system for secondary and tertiary care in government facilities, welfare trust facilitates and provides primary healthcare services to people keeping in mind the basic financial hurdles, economic challenges, unemployment crisis and mobility issues.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, the services provided at the NGO, SINA, include primary healthcare, authentic and quality medication, laboratory tests at par with international standards, ultrasounds, immunisation, mental health counseling, hepatitis screening, and referrals to secondary health care. The NGO also provides awareness sessions at their facilities for breast cancer, HIV, Covid-19 safety protocols and more. Understanding the urban slum populations’ it has developed a primary healthcare system, at a token charge of Rs20.