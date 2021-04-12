Lebanon civil war survivors say today’s crisis even worse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: During the civil war that ended over 30 years ago Abla Barotta survived shelling and clashes, but she now fears a "slow death" from Lebanon’s worst economic crisis in decades.
The 58-year-old mother of three is a survivor who worries she will soon join the more than 50 percent of Lebanese today living in poverty. Echoing a common refrain on television and at public gatherings, Barotta said even the worst days of the war weren’t this tough.