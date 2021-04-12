close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
Fragile calm in northeast Nigeria town after Jihadist assault

World

KANO, Nigeria: Tense calm returned to the northeast Nigerian town of Damasak on Sunday, the day after a jihadist attack on humanitarian facilities there, military and aid sources told AFP on Sunday.

Dozens of fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) late on Saturday stormed Damasak, in Borno state near the border with Niger, setting fire to facilities of international aid organisations.

At least four people, including a soldier, were killed in the attack, the sources said. The attack is the second in two months affecting one of nine United Nations hubs in the country where Islamist militants are engaged in a more than decade-long insurgency which has killed 36,000 people and forced around two million to flee their homes.

