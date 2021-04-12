close
Mon Apr 12, 2021
AFP
April 12, 2021

Egypt’s prosecutor says deadly train crash driver not in cabin

World

AFP
April 12, 2021

CAIRO: Neither the driver nor the assistant of an Egyptian train that crashed at speed into another last month were at the controls during the deadly accident, the country’s prosecutor said on Sunday.

At least 20 people died and 199 were injured in the March 26 crash near Sohag in southern Egypt, according to the authorities’ latest count. An initial death toll of 32, announced on the day of the crash, has been corrected several times since by authorities, to 19, then 18 and now 20.

