Mon Apr 12, 2021
April 12, 2021

Biden calls settlement between Korean battery makers a ‘win’

World

April 12, 2021

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Sunday welcomed a last-minute agreement ending a trade dispute between two South Korean electric-vehicle battery makers that he said represented "a win for American workers and the American auto industry."

The deal between industrial giants SK Innovation and LG Energy Solution was also seen as a victory for Biden as he presses for a quick embrace of electric vehicles as a key element in combating climate change. The deal will clear the way for two new factories in Georgia to supply batteries for Ford and Volkswagen.

