‘Nomadland’ among favourites at Bafta awards

LONDON: Migration saga "Nomadland", and the British film "Rocks" are among favourites at Sunday’s Bafta film awards -- billed as the academy’s most diverse year ever -- following criticism over all-white 2020 shortlists.

Four women have been nominated for best director at this year’s awards where last year none made the shortlist, while films with actors from diverse communities around the world have featured prominently in the coveted best film category.

The first night of the awards, broadcast without an audience because of coronavirus restrictions, began with tributes to Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday.

"It was Prince Philip and her majesty the queen’s support throughout these years that in many ways allowed Bafta, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times," presenter Clara Amfo said. Prince William, Philip’s grandson and second in line to the British throne, did not participate in the awards as previously planned.

On Saturday, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom", a film about a blues musician in 1920s Chicago, took home two technical Baftas for costume design and make-up and hair. "Rocks" and "Mank", a depiction of a debauched real-life screenwriter set during Hollywood’s golden age, also bagged a prize each for casting and production design respectively as the awards were split over two nights for the first time.