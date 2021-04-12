Game of power

This refers to the letter ‘War of words’ (April 10) by Raja Shafaatullah. There is no denying that our politicians have never thought about the country’s development and that they’re mostly interested in winning the elections. Instead of giving relief to the poor, they are fighting with each other. Initially, the PDM took to the streets to protest against the unsatisfactory performance of the ruling party. However, when it was the time to take harsh decisions, the opposition parties turned against each other.

This split highlights the fact that every party was part of the alliance for its own benefits. It is now crystal clear that they were not fighting for the country’s development and that they were not worried for the nation. A leader should always think about people. It is time our politicians learned from their mistakes and worked towards the welfare of people.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran