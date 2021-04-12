Ex-US AG Ramsey Clark dies at 93

NEW YORK: Ramsey Clark, a former US attorney general, who went to Pakistan in 1976 to defend under-trial Zulfikar Ali Bhutto but was prevented by president Ziaul Haq’s regime from appearing in the Supreme Court, has died at his home in New York City.

His relative Sharon Welch announced the death on Friday of Clark, 93, an eminent human rights lawyer who became a champion of civil rights and liberties around the world after serving from 1967 to 1969 as the top law enforcement official in the administration of president Lyndon Johnson.

After Bhutto’s controversial trial and later execution, Clark called the former Pakistani prime minister a “victim of legalised political murder”. Clark, who became a harsh critic of US policy, denounced American actions in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and Libya. He also protested lethal attacks by unmanned American drone aircraft on other nations.

In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly awarded Clark its Prize in the Field of Human Rights, which it gives every five years to human rights defenders. The UN commended him for speaking out against abuses by the US in its campaign against terrorism.

Former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was honoured posthumously by the UN with the same medal in 2008. Past recipients included Eleanor Roosevelt, Nelson Mandela and the Reverend Dr Martin Luther King Jr.