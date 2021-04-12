PPP top brass meets to discuss show-cause, resignations

KARACHI: The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) met on Sunday in its much-awaited gathering of the Central Executive Committee (CEC), where they were set to discuss the show-cause notice issued to it by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its future anti-government strategy.

The PDM issued a show-cause notice to the PPP and the Awami National Party (ANP) demanding an explanation for not receiving the alliance’s blessing for the election of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani as the Senate’s opposition leader.

The PML-N and JUI-F accused the parties of receiving help from government ally Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in the election. They had wanted PML-N’s Azam Tarar for the slot, and said it was agreed upon by all alliance members. A show-cause notice was issued, which led to the breakaway of the ANP.

Tensions had been simmering in the alliance long before the Senate opposition election and were rooted in the PML-N and JUI-F’s demand to have lawmakers resign en masse, an approach the PPP was reluctant about. Former president Asif Zardari had linked Nawaz Sharif’s return to the resignations, a suggestion which the PML-N leadership publicly bristled against.

While the PPP CEC had promised to discuss the resignations issue, the agenda which dominated the news waves was the more recent show-cause notice.

On Sunday, a “hybrid” meeting of the CEC chaired by PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took place at Bilawal House in Karachi. According to the PPP’s media cell, PPP Women’s Wing Central President Faryal Talpur was also present. Zardari participated in the meeting through video link.

According to the media cell, the items under discussion were the PDM’s resignation proposal, the impact of “PTIMF deal” on the economy and the State Bank of Pakistan ordinance. The CEC also discussed the PTI’s “confused policy on Kashmir”. It also discussed “important political issues including anti-government movement strategy”.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah briefed the participants about the meeting of the Council of Common Interests to be held on Monday (today). Shah “will fight the case of the people in the Council of Common Interests tomorrow as per the policy given by the participants of PPP CEC”, the PPP said.

A large number of members joined the CEC meeting, where they discussed other political issues of the country. Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari, Aitzaz Ahsan, Qaim Ali Shah, Nawab Yousuf Talpur, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Humayun Khan, Ali Madad Jattak, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Amjad Advocate, Shazia Marri, Faisal Karim Kundi, Hari Ram Kishori Lal, Islamuddin Sheikh, Jam Mehtab Dahar, Abdul Latif Ansari, Rehman Malik, Amir Fida Paracha, Chaudhry Manzoor, Manzoor Wasan, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Raza Rabbani, Ejaz Jakhrani and Mirbaz Khetran were also present in the CEC meeting, while many others joined via video link.