Pakistan sees highest single-day virus deaths this year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday recorded 114 coronavirus-linked fatalities, the country’s highest single-day death toll this year and the largest increase in daily victims in over nine months, as the country continued to deal with the third wave of Covid-19.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), most of the day’s deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Out of 114 deaths during the 24 hours leading to Sunday, 43 died on ventilators.

In terms of fresh infections, 5,050 people tested positive, raising active cases to 73,875. At least 4,920 patients were admitted across the country, 518 of whom were on ventilators. Gujranwala’s vents were the most occupied, at 88 per cent, followed by Multan 81 per cent, Lahore 79 per cent, and Islamabad 57 per cent. A total of 721,018 cases have been detected so far, while the death toll has reached 15,443.