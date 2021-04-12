Remaining PSL matches from June 1

LAHORE: The remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played from June 1.

An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board said that the teams will be quarantined for seven days from May 22 while the practice sessions will be held from May 29-31. The league matches will be played from June 1 to 14.

There will be a rest day on June 15 and the playoffs will take place from June 16-18. The final will be played on June 20.

The schedule was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after its 62nd Board of Governors (BOG) meeting on Saturday.

BoG had been presented an update on the report of the two-person fact-finding panel that was set up by the PCB Chairman to review the bio-security protocols, bylaws and arrangements for PSL 6 matches and make recommendations on how to better ensure implementation of a bio-secure environment for future events.

The BoG discussed and debated the panel’s findings in detail. They expressed their disappointment at the failures that were highlighted in the report and advised remedial actions.

The BoG endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs.

The BoG was informed that the PCB was in final stages of appointing a globally-recognised safety management company that specialises in providing Covid-safe technology solutions, bio-secure monitoring & management, as well as response and reaction to positive tests.

The PSL 6 was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble. As many as six cricketers and a staff member tested COVID-19 positive.

Schedule:

1 June: Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United (N)

2 June: Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings (N)

3 June: Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators (N)

4 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars (N)

5 June: Islamabad United v Karachi Kings (D); Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators (N)

6 June: Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings (N)

7 June: Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars (N)

8 June 8: Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

9 June: Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars (N)

10 June: Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings (N)

11 June: Multan Sultans v Islamabad United (N)

12 June: Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi (D); Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars (N)

13 June: Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi (N)

14 June: Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars (N)

16 June: Qualifier (1 v 2) (N)

17 June: Eliminator 1 (3 v 4) (N)

18 June: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1) (N)

20 June: Final (N)