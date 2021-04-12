Serbia under UEFA scrutiny over alleged match-fixing

BELGRADE: UEFA have asked the Serbian Football Association (FSS) to investigate some games played in March suspected of being fixed, the Balkan country’s football body said on Sunday.

“We received certain data from UEFA concerning possible irregularities, which point to the deterioration of integrity in some matches,” FSS spokesperson Milan Vukovic told AFP.

Sportklub sports channel said that, according to their sources, UEFA has tracked “enormous” bets, that were placed on two matches played in March.

The outlet added that UEFA tracked betting patterns in both Europe and Asia, that included large sums placed on final scores during live betting

“Players on two teams gave advantage to their opponents, thus securing huge profits to people who made bets,” Sportklub said.

The Serbian football governing body declined to comment on the details, adding that “an investigation is underway”, and that they will inform the public once it is finished.