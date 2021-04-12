High-flying Rizwan eyes T20 series triumph against Proteas

ISLAMABAD: Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, the hero of Pakistan’s first T20 victory in the ongoing series against South Africa, has expressed his confidence that the Greenshirts will clinch the series, saying that the team got off to a perfect start which was required at the outset of a four-match contest.

Commenting on outcome of the series and his contribution to the first T20, Rizwan said he was highly confident Pakistan would go on to win the series.

“What we required was the winning start in the series. The same happened in the ODI series where we won the first One-Dayer and went on to win the series. Here again, we went on to win the opening T20 to set the tone for a better performance to come.”

The wicketkeeper is already enjoying a purple patch against South Africa, scoring in all formats of the game in the recent past. On Saturday, Rizwan smashed 74 (not out) off 50 deliveries to earn a victory for the tourists.

“It is never easy to win matches outside the country in conditions more suited to the home team. Yet we are maintaining a tempo with exceptional teamwork to earn the victories.”

On his own performance during the first game, Rizwan said he never doubted the win.

“I knew we are well on our way to series victory despite some quick blows. Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, and Hasan Ali chipped in with some good scores to help the team finish the match. I also made sure that I stay at the crease till the end. There was a need to take along all-rounders and that is what I ensured. Fakhar showed us the way that anything is possible if you are determined. He almost won the second ODI for us with an amazing innings.”

Rizwan has managed to score with an average of over 100 per innings in the T20 matches this year and yet again he returned unbeaten in the first T20 on Saturday.

“My efforts have always been to make the best use of the opportunities coming my way. It is up to the team’s management to decide about the order of my batting. While playing at any number, my efforts would be to give the best performance. It is always not easy to play as an opener but I always prepare myself to take any responsibility. We are professionals so we should be ready for every task assigned to us. You just need to make sure that you contribute maximum to the cause.”

He also praised the new-look South Africa team, saying that they bowled to the best of their abilities. “Yet, we managed to beat them in the first T20 despite some brief hiccups.”