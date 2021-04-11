Two inter-provincial gangs busted

Islamabad: Bani Gala police have busted two criminal gangs wanted to police in more than 45 cases of theft as well as dacoities and recovered looted items worth millions of rupees from their possession, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, he said an effective crackdown against anti-social activities is underway. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer also constituted special teams for effective action against criminal elements. One of the team headed by SP (City) Muhamad Omer Khan took prompt action following the complaint of a woman registered at Bani Gala police station. This team including ASP Bani Gala Haider Ali and SHO Bani Gala Tipu Sultan, ASIs Aashiq Hussain, Shehzad Rafique and others succeeded to bust an inter-provincial gang comprising four gangsters.

They used to hire new vehicles from various city and loot houses at gun point after getting information from the maids of the houses. The gangsters of this network known as ‘snake gang’ have been identified as Adnan, Ilyas, Basheer and Abid. They confessed to commit 40 dacoities/thefts in the areas of Islamabad and various cities of Punjab. Police team also recovered gold ornaments, mobiles phones, cash, a vehicle and weapons from their possession.

Bani Gala police also arrested another five criminals of an inter-provincial gang wanted to police in theft cases reported in twin cities and various cities of Punjab. They used to ransack houses after breaking the iron grills of the windows and identified as Nadir, Hassan, Asim, Gulfam and Shoaib.

Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees have been also recovered from them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer have appreciated this overall performance and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team. They have appealed citizens to keep vigilant eye in their surroundings and inform police in case of observing any suspicious activity or suspect.