Police reclaim expat’s property from land grabbers

LAHORE : Lahore police, in continuation of a crackdown on land grabbers, on Friday retrieved commercial property worth millions of rupees from land grabbers in a successful operation in the jurisdictions of Manawan police station.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Commander Lahore Police Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar as an Overseas Pakistani Azam Saleem had submitted an application with the CCPO Lahore office for redress of his grievance.

According to a spokesperson for Lahore Police, Overseas Pakistani Azam Saleem had purchased 12 canal and 12 marla commercial land worth around Rs50million in the Mahmood Boota area near Lahore Ring Road.

Azam Saleem has been settled abroad for many years and land grabbers in his absence occupied his property and engaged him in different sorts of litigation matters. The land grabbers had refused to give him possession of the property even the litigation was decided in his favour.

Azam Saleem ultimately referred to Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell at Capital City Police Lahore office and submitted an application with CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar who directed the police officers to take immediate action to retrieve the property. The land was retrieved by Lahore police and handed over to its owner Azam Saleem. The owners of the land expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab chief minister and Lahore Police for retrieval of his property. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that there is no space for land grabbers, goons and their patrons in the City.

A special Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell as well as a dedicated Helpline 1242 have been established at CCPO office for redress of grievances of citizens affected by the land grabbers.