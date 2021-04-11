Livestock Dept increases vigil against infectious diseases

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock Department has increased vigil against possible outbreak of infectious diseases in the province.

This was stated in a departmental meeting held under the chairmanship of provincial Secretary Livestock Department, Capt (rtd) Saqib Zafar, in which appointment of district level focal persons for possible outbreak was discussed. He instructed officials concerned to form special teams for taking steps for control of outbreak of foot and mouth disease. An effective awareness campaign, biosecurity and disease surveillance system is essential, he added. He also issued instructions for preparing lists of veterinary and para-veterinary staff trained in agriculture and food and SOPs of vaccination in affected areas. He stressed for compliance in shortest possible time.