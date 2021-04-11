close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

Hamza meets father in jail

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

LAHORE: PML-N Central Vice President and leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has met his father Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail here on Saturday.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif discussed the overall political situation with his son. Party sources said Hamza briefed Shahbaz Sharif about the current situation of PDM alliance, hearing of Shahbaz Sharif's bail application in the High Court and by-election of NA-75. Shahbaz Sharif also gave necessary guidance to his son.

Latest News

More From Lahore