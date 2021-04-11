Hamza meets father in jail

LAHORE: PML-N Central Vice President and leader of the opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has met his father Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail here on Saturday.

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif discussed the overall political situation with his son. Party sources said Hamza briefed Shahbaz Sharif about the current situation of PDM alliance, hearing of Shahbaz Sharif's bail application in the High Court and by-election of NA-75. Shahbaz Sharif also gave necessary guidance to his son.