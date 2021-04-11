Book launched on history of British diplomacy in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest on Saturday launched a book on the history of British diplomacy in Pakistan by Professor Ian Talbot from Southampton University, who was in conversation with Dr Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan’s former High Commissioner to the UK, and Dr Christian Turner, the present British High Commissioner in Pakistan.

According to a press release, introducing the book, Professor Talbot said that his study was the first of its kind and brought in a lot of new sources, especially the personal stories of several British diplomats who served at the High Commission and the several Deputy High Commissions in Pakistan. “In many ways the institutional history of the British High Commission is that of Pakistan itself, from a chaotic start in Karachi, to a move to Rawalpindi — where the power soon was, and then Islamabad — he noted.

Prof Talbot then underscored that a major theme in the book was that despite its changing global role, the UK has always managed to 'punch above its weight in Pakistan.' This he attributed to the longstanding personal connections of British diplomats in Pakistan, dating from several early ones having already served in the lands which became Pakistan as part of the Indian Civil Service. “Awareness of the history, people and culture of Pakistan, gave the UK an enviable position,” he noted. Prof Talbot also pointed out that the fact that the Pakistan Freedom Struggle was less anti-British and more anti-Hindu, also gave the British High Commission a more cordial and receptive environment to operate in from the start. “Pakistan’s army also had a number of British soldiers in the start and those connections solidified relations,” he noted.

Prof Talbot also then identified the importance of 'emotional diplomacy' where the large Pakistani diaspora in the UK plays an important role. Speaking from a Pakistani perspective, Dr Maleeha Lodhi then pointed out that Islamabad has always taken its relationship with the UK very seriously.

Speaking on a theme of Prof Talbot's book, Dr Lodhi emphasised that the fact that Pakistan's relationship with the UK is more 'emotional' versus the more 'transactional' relationship with the US makes this connection long-lasting and stronger. This difference, together with the colonial past and the diasporic connection, has made the UK very influential in Pakistan, she noted. Dr Lodhi also pointed out that the UK's development aid spending in Pakistan, be it through the British Council or the now merged Department for International Development (DFID), has been key in strengthening the relationship. “When I was in Washington as ambassador, I used to often tell USAID to learn from DFID on how to do targeted work,” Dr Lodhi exclaimed. Dr Lodhi also pointed out that despite the fact that the US and the UK work closely, it is often overlooked that the UK does have its own view of things and often times tempers the US view.

For example, she noted, the UK does not see sanctions and embargoes as a way to achieve goals like the US does, and has used its offices to relay this to the US several times, especially in terms of dealing with Pakistan.

UK High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner then spoke and at the outset underscored that diplomacy is a contact sport, and so despite the rise of 'digital diplomacy' resident missions will continue, and that the book by Prof Talbot shows their historical, and current, importance. Dr Turner agreed with Prof Talbot that Pakistan's initial relations with the UK were more cordial due to the nature of the Freedom Movement, comparing it with the more fraught relationship in Kenya, where he had been posted earlier.

Dr Turner emphasised that while the book was about the past, UK-Pakistan ties are very much 'in the present, vibrant and forward looking.' There are 15 MPs in the UK of Pakistani origin; the UK is Pakistan's third largest trading partner, and Islamabad is the largest UK diplomatic post in the world,” he pointed out.

Speaking about his work, Dr Turner mentioned that there are currently 12 UK departments working in Pakistan, and UK's aid to Pakistan is also very large, in fact, larger than the US aid historically. “In Pakistan we are doing the full suite of diplomatic work. The sheer breadth of work makes this relationship strong, he underscored.

Speaking on UK relationship with Pakistan and India, Dr Turner emphasised, “The UK does not see its relationship with Pakistan and India as a binary.” With Brexit and other changes, the UK will increase its partnership with India, but, that should not be seen as a threat to Pakistan, he said. Pakistan should not see itself always in comparison to India, Dr Turner said.

Replying to the British High Commissioner, Dr Lodhi countered the notion that Pakistan defined itself against India. She noted that while every country has relations with other countries based on their interests, it becomes an issue when one relationship is at the 'expense of the other.' This, Dr Lodhi, emphasised is often the problem when countries deal with India and Pakistan. On the question of China, Dr Turner said that he did not see that CPEC or any good relations with China were an issue for the UK. The rise of China and its looming confrontation with the US creates a deeper set of conversations in how Pakistan manages it,' he said.

Dr Lodhi retorted to this by saying, “Pakistan is very clear that its strategic future lies with China and not with Washington.” Dr Lodhi, however, said that Pakistan's relationship with China should not be seen as “a zero-sum game.”

“Pakistan wants good relations with both Washington and Beijing, and I hope the Biden administration sees it in a broader context,” Dr Lodhi said, adding, Pakistan will not sign up to anything for the containment of China, and that this much should be clear in Western capitals.

Agreeing with Dr Lodhi, Dr Turner concluded by noting that a balanced and broader approach is necessary, rather than a binary in terms of the US and China, and this what the UK will also support.