694 officials of new badge of Anti-Riot Force pass out

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar while addressing the passing out parade of the 694 officers and officials of new badge of Anti Riot Force (ARF) at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh has lauded the exemplary performance of the force in maintaining law and order and handling violent mobs and protests in professional manner.

A practical demonstration based on most professional and skillful techniques used by the passing out ARF Jawans to control, disperse and arrest the violent agitators and flared up protesters with the help of latest teargas and tear grenades, paint balls guns, pepper spray tube and water canon was also presented to the chief guest.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said to ensure peace, protect property and safeguard society is the top most responsibility of Anti Riot Force.

Dogar stressed to follow intelligent and tactful, neutral policing using less lethal weapons, staying calm, showing no panic in the face of any unlawful demonstrations, protests or incidents of riots, looting violence.

Looks and words of protesters must also be ignored even intense personal remarks and obscenities by protesters during the process of handling a violent mob, he added.

ARF is the Turkish model highly trained force well equipped with latest gadgets according to the needs of the hour to tackle protests, riots, ensure security as well as law and order, he said.

The CCPO said Anti Riot Force is playing pivotal role in ensuring security, maintenance of law and order of the city.

The force has been provided with modern equipment including batons, tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets, long range acoustic devices and water cannons. The police personnel have also been equipped with typical protective gears such as riot helmets, gas masks and riot shields. All out efforts are being carried out for the welfare of the force including approval of special allowance for its members on the lines of Dolphin Squad, he added.

He said efforts have also been made for strengthening and reorganising the force to improve its working and expand its function to police stations level.

Tolerance, patience against untoward behavior of protesters and dealing the agitators with politeness should be the earmark of the Anti Riot Force during tackling any law and order situation, utilising their best and extraordinary professional skills as well as latest technology and equipment, he added.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, SP Headquarters Imran Malik, SSP ARF Sajid Khokhar, all divisional SSPs and other related officers were present.