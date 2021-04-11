Woman kills two sons on order of ‘fake faith healer’

LAHORE: Another woman killed her two young sons and injured her daughter apparently on the order of fake peer (fake faith healer) in the Shahdra police limits on Saturday.

Police arrested the woman and started investigations. The woman, Najma, was married to Shafiq, a resident of Kamran Park, Gulshan-e-Hayyat Colony. Police said the couple used to scuffle with each other and the woman had started going to an Aamil baba.

It has been learnt that the woman was tasked to kill her children if she wanted to stay alive as she, according to the Aamil, was under the influence of black magic. On the day of the incident, she strangled her two sons, Bilal, 10, and Talha, 8. She was reportedly trying to harm her daughter, Maryam, 6, as well. However, the nearby people intervened after they heard the screams of the children. The woman also injured herself.

The incident created panic in the locality as a large number of people gathered there. A police team on information of the incident reached the spot and removed the bodies to morgue. They also collected forensic evidence from crime scene and recorded statements.

A couple of weeks back a woman had set her two children ablaze when they were sleeping over domestic dispute in the Raiwind City police area.