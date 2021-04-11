Dr Yasmin Rashid reviews arrangements for COVID patients’ treatment

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Punjab during an emergency meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Saturday.

The Health Minister reviewed capacity to treat COVID-19 at public and private hospitals. Secretary SHME presented the status of facilities at Teaching Hospitals.

The Minister reviewed comparative analysis of first three months of current year with recent and last year figures.

The Health Minister said, "Currently 1775 High Dependency Unit beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients at public sector hospitals in Punjab. The capacity of HDUs is being scaled up. In Lahore's govt hospitals, 855 beds have been reserved in HDUs.

The number of ventilators is being increased. There is Corona emergency in govt hospitals.

She said the motivation level of our frontline workers is very high. The outdoor of Jinnah Hospital will remain closed. In seven districts of Punjab - Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Faisalabad and Multan departments of Dermatology, ENT, Dental outdoor will remain closed in teaching hospitals. The free treatment in emergencies will continue as normal.

The government shall continue to provide best possible health facilities to people."

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed to ensure special facilitation for vaccination of people of over 70 years of age. She said home vaccination facility for people of over 70 have been provided. People can contact 1033 for further guidance.

