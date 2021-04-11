close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

Revised schedule for Matric, Inter exams issued

Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has issued revised schedule of Matric and Intermediate Annual Examinations 2021 by all the nine exam boards of Punjab.

According to the revised schedule Matriculation (Class 9th and 10th) and Intermediate (Class 11th and 12th) Annual Examinations 2021 would commence from May 25, 2021 and July 03, 2021, respectively by all the nine Boards of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab.

