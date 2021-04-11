5,000 cops to perform security duty during Ramazan

LAHORE: Lahore Police issued a comprehensive security plan for the Masajid, Imam Bargahs and other religious places during the month of Ramazan to ensure safety of the citizens in wake of the spread of coronavirus.

While giving details, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani said that as many as five thousand police officers and officials including 06 SPs, 34 DSPs, 84 SHOs, 217 upper subordinates will perform security duty during the month of Ramazan.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said, Lahore Police is facing multiple challenges due to the dangers of COVID-19 in the city. This year responsibilities of Lahore Police have further increased so as to protect the citizens from coronavirus who visit masajid, Imam bargahs and other religious places for performance of prayers.

Lahore Police, in coordination with District Government, masajid and Imam bargah Committees and their administration has ensured complete implementation on directions of Government to follow SOPs and precautionary measures for the citizens in the mosques during prayer time.

DIG Operations Lahore informed that masajids and Imam bargahs have been divided into three categories according to their sensitivity and the number of people visiting them during the month of Ramadan.

Accordingly, there are 218 mosques of category A, 775 of category B whereas 4064 mosques fall in ‘C’ category. Lahore Police will provide foolproof security to all the sensitive mosques of the city, DIG Operations assured. Moreover thousands of volunteers of masajids will also perform checking duty of the persons visiting masajids, Imam bargahs and religious places. These volunteers nominated by administration of the mosques and Imam bargahs have already been imparted necessary training regarding the checking process at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.