Tareen not being avenged, says governor

LAHORE: Governor Ch Sarwar has said neither Prime Minister Imran Khan nor the government is taking any retaliatory action against Jahangir Khan Tareen, adding the promise of a united Pakistan is being fulfilled.

Abdul Aleem Khan and Sabteen Khan have also faced cases in the courts. There is no forward bloc in the PTI government and there is no threat to the federal or Punjab government, the governor said while speaking at Silk Road Clinical Centre and Corona international conference at the University of Health Sciences here on Saturday and talking to the media.

Governor Ch Sarwar said that Jahangir Khan Tareen has been a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan and has held important responsibilities in the party. Any retaliatory action or revenge against Jehangir Tareen by the Prime Minister or the government is out of question.

As far as the cases against Jahangir Khan Tareen are concerned, Abdul Aleem Khan and Sabteen Khan have also faced cases in the courts, he said.

Replying to a question, Ch Sarwar said that the government or the party did not interfere in the court proceedings of Jehangir Khan Tareen, adding that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised the nation at Minar-e-Pakistan that he would Pakistan a land in which law would be equal for all and today Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling his promise and no one in Pakistan is above the law.

Ch Sarwar said that Jahangir Khan Tareen and any member who went to the court and met him did not do anything to destabilise the federal or Punjab government and there is no threat to the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term, he added.

The governor said unfortunately after Coronavirus outbreak in Pakistan, many people were calling it a conspiracy and now the third wave of Coronavirus in Pakistan has come from Britain.

The situation would have been different if people coming from Britain had been quarantined. Now, even during the holy month of Ramazan, it is necessary to strictly adhere to the Corona SOPs, for which we are also talking to the scholars, he said.

Paying homage to the doctors and medical staff who fought on the frontline against Coronavirus, Ch Sarwar said, “We are also working with welfare organisations for free vaccination.”

UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, Chairman Board of Governors UHS Tasaduq Hussain Jilani, Sarwar Foundation Chairperson Begum Perveen Sarwar and Chairman DRAP Asif Rauf were present among others on the occasion.