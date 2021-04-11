CM orders provision of sugar at fixed rates

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the administration to take strict measure for ensuring the provision of sugar at fixed rates.

There is an abundant stock of sugar in the province and the declining trend in sugar prices is being witnessed. A room has been established in CM and CS offices to monitor the supply of sugar and other essential items at fixed prices. The Chief Minister will personally inspect the availability and prices of sugar and daily use commodities by visiting Ramazan bazaars. Provincial Ministers and Secretaries will also submit their reports on daily basis after visiting bazaars.

Usman Buzdar asserted that the government will ensure the sale of sugar in the markets at a fixed price. He said that the ex-mill price of sugar is Rs 80 per kg whereas the market rate is Rs 85 per kg. He further stated that sugar will be available at a subsidized rate of Rs 65 per kg in Ramazan Bazaars. Under zero-tolerance policy, a crackdown is being successfully carried out against those who are creating artificially price hiking and hoarders of sugar.

Usman Buzdar vowed that inflation is a challenge but the government is determined to curb it at any cost and no one will be allowed to exploit the poor man. He said that increase in the prices of sugar, flour and other commodities will not be tolerated. He further stated that all out measures will be taken to prevent the poor from the effects of inflation adding that initiatives taken by the government to eradicate price hiking are yielding desirable results.

The government will continue to take concrete steps for protecting the common man from price hiking. The Chief Minister announced that Ramazan bazaars will be started in Punjab from today. Daily use items and commodities will be sold at 3-year-old prices in these Ramazan bazaars.

APP adds: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the promise of setting up a university in every district will be fulfilled, as the process for establishing 12 universities in Punjab has been completed. He said this during a meeting with Principal Kinnaird College for Women Dr Rukhsana David, who called on him at the CM Office on Saturday and discussed matters related to promotion of education. Various recommendations and suggestions for improving the quality of education came under discussion during the meeting. The CM said that Kinnaird College was a component of the educational history of the province. The Punjab government was making all-out efforts for promotion of education in the province as upgradation of the educational institutions was among its top priorities. He said that schools and colleges were being upgraded throughout the province. The process was under way to upgrade 27,000 schools in the province, he added. He paid tribute to teachers of Kinnaird College for imparting quality education to students.