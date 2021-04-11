close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
Body of missing boy recovered

SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a manhole in Khairpur.

The body of seven years old Arshad s/o Shafi Muhammed Shaikh who went missing earlier was recovered from the manhole in Piryaloi, Khairpur.

The residents of Piryaloi, along with the parents, relatives and neighbours of Arshad held a protest and demanded the registration of the FIR against members of the Town Committee Piryaloi for their recklessness.

