Body of missing boy recovered

SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a manhole in Khairpur.

The body of seven years old Arshad s/o Shafi Muhammed Shaikh who went missing earlier was recovered from the manhole in Piryaloi, Khairpur.

The residents of Piryaloi, along with the parents, relatives and neighbours of Arshad held a protest and demanded the registration of the FIR against members of the Town Committee Piryaloi for their recklessness.