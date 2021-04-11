3 family members among 5 die in road accidents

KHANEWAL/ABBOTTABAD: Three family members, including couple, were killed as over speeding trailer hit motorcycle on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a 58 year old citizen namely Saleh Muhammad, resident of Mianwali, was going to Mian Channu along with his wife and daughter riding on motorcycle. When they reached near at Chak No 79/10-R a speeding trailer ran over them.

As a result, Saleh Muhammad his wife, 50 years old Kousar, and 15 years old daughter Shagufta sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies at district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

On the other hand, at least two people died and one sustained injuries on Saturday in two separate accidents at Karakoram Highway (KKH), Havelian and Mirpur, Abbottabad.

Police said an oil tanker crashed to death a motorcycle near Ayub Bridge Havelian while another person sustained injuries.