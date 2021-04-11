close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
April 11, 2021

Security plan for worship places

April 11, 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore police have issued comprehensive security plan for mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places during the holy month of Ramazan to ensure safety of the citizens in wake of spread of COVID-19.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said Lahore Police is facing multiple challenges due to the dangers of COVID-19.

