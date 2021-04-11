Security plan for worship places

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Lahore police have issued comprehensive security plan for mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places during the holy month of Ramazan to ensure safety of the citizens in wake of spread of COVID-19.
DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said Lahore Police is facing multiple challenges due to the dangers of COVID-19.