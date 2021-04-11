Punjab govt issues SOPs for Ramazan

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the holy month of Ramazan to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to the notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Saturday, citizens below the age of 60 years will be allowed to offer prayers in the mosques by following SOPs. As the citizens above 60 years of age are more sensitive for the coronavirus due to low immunity, so that the elderly and chronic diseases patients should offer their prayers at home.

The health department urged the citizens to arrange Etekaaf at homes insteadof collective Etekaaf at mosques.