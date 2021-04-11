Project launched to boost agriculture in Bara

BARA: The Productivity Enhancement and Diversification Demonstration Project (PEDDP) was launched at Akakhel here on Saturday to boost agriculture.

Dr Muhammad Israr, Secretary Agriculture, Livestock and Fishery Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the chief guest.

Besides, Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan, Director General, Sustainable Unit, Murad Ali Director Agriculture Extension Merged Areas, Muhammad Azharuddin Project Director FWRDP and Focal Person Zakia Minhas Agriculture Officer Khyber and others attended the ceremony.

A special project has been launched under the Gender Action Plan in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank where local women would be imparted training.

The Provincial Secretary Agriculture and Livestock also planted an olive tree. He also visited the Mego Dam and inaugurated a solid pond for water supply at the Mashi Mela Akakhel.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Israr, said that they were dependent on agriculture and it was very important to provide water to te crops.

He added that there were three dams under-construction in Khyber including Mego dam in Zawa area in Akakhel for storage of rainwater.

“With the construction of these dams, hundreds of acres of barren land will come under cultivation,” the secretary said.

He said the government would try to provide all the resources and facilities to the local farmers.

“We will do our best to address the lack of facilities at the Bara Farm Service Centre on a priority basis,” the official vowed.

He said they would train local farmers and women.

Dr Israr said that 7,000 olive plants would be planted in different parts of Khyber district this year.

“Developing agriculture sector is one of the government’s top priorities,” he said.

The secretary said the government would also solve the problem of water for the development of agriculture.

He added that the prime minister had declared an Agriculture Emergency, as a result of which regular work had been started on 11 projects to further develop agriculture and settle barren lands.

“We are trying to provide modern facilities to the growers to boost agriculture,” he said, adding the project would be completed by the end of this year.

Later, the official distributed seeds and urea at Bara Farm Service Centre.