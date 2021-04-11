Another doctor dies of coronavirus in KP

PESHAWAR: Coronavirus on Saturday claimed the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the number of doctors having died of the viral infection to 56 in the province.

The latest victim of the coronavirus was Maj Dr Javed Iqbal, 33. He was serving at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Bannu.

He is probably the first military officer who died of coronavirus or may be the first one publicly declared in KP. He belonged to Matta in Swat.

Three doctors had died of coronavirus in KP on Friday. According to the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA), the coronavirus has taken the lives of 56 doctors in KP.

Meanwhile, 32 more people died of the viral infection in KP on Saturday, raising the toll from the infectious disease to 2,618.

Of them, 12 died in Peshawar, nine in Mardan, three in Swat, two each in Abbottabad and Bannu and one each died in Nowshera, Swabi, Malakand and Lower Chitral.

Peshawar, with 1,388 fatalities, is ahead of all other districts in terms of casualties from the coronavirus. Abbottabad is second with 169 fatalities, Swat is third with 163 deaths while Mardan, where the situation was normal until now, has jumped to 4th position with 161 deaths.