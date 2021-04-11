PPP CEC meets today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee will meet on Sunday (today) to mull over the party’s future line of action and the future of the 10-party Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will jointly char the meeting at the Bilawal House, Karachi.

The main agenda of the CEC is to discuss the PDM’s proposal for resigning from the assemblies and the show-cause notice served on the PPP by the opposition alliance. However, there’s a consensus in the PPP that the option of resignations from the assemblies could be used only after exhausting the parliamentary tools of moving no-confidence motions against the federal and Punjab governments.

“Our position from very first day is clear that the PPP believes in the parliamentary politics only after utilising all the parliamentary tools,” said a PPP senior leader. Sources in the PPP said the PDM show cause seemed to have drawn a line between the PPP and PDM, as the former said it was not subordinate to any political party and not answerable to any political party.