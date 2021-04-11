‘Gas poisoning’: Three minor siblings die in Karachi

KARACHI: Three children died from gas poisoning believed to have caused by a pesticide sprayed at their home in Gulistan-e-Jauhar locality of the city on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place at a house located at a residential apartment in Block-19, Gulistan-e-Jauhar within the limits of Sharae Faisal police station. their neighbouring people told the media that the deceased children’s mother Naureen, wife of Imran walked out of her apartment with screaming and shouting while seeking the help of the neighbourers to transport her children to the hospital, added that their home was filled with toxic gas due to the chemical spray. They further said that while the neighbouring people gathered and entered the house, the children were laying on the bed. The neihgbouring people then transported the children to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal where doctors pronounced them dead. As the doctors declared them dead, the ill-fated mother fainted away. The deceased siblings have been identified as eight-year-old Zahidan, six-year-old Arshan, and three-year-old Eshal. Following the incident, police also reached the property and inquired about the incident. Police said that the neighbouring persons told the police that the mother of the deceased children told them that she sprayed pesticides at her house. Police said that samples have been collected the from the victims’ home to send them into the laboratory, added that the woman’s husband was in Lahore when the incident took place as the women had arrived in Karachi after getting separation from her husband and was living in the apartment where the incident took place. Police said that the initial investigation suggests that the incident might have been occurred due to excess of the pesticides spray.

On the other hand, the relatives of the deceased children’s father also approached the police and claimed that after getting separation from Imran few years ago, the woman did not allow the father to meet his children in person or even through the video chat. The relatives also appealed the police to investigate the case from different angles as they showed their doubts while on the other hand, the family members and relatives of the woman, according to the police, insisting for not conducting the postmortem of the deceased children. The police investigators have also collected the food samples and other necessary stuff from the house. Further investigation was underway.