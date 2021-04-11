Respect can’t be enforced through law: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader and former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Saturday expressed concern over the proposed amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code, 1898, by the National Assembly Standing Committee recommending that the persons who, “disrespect” or “intentionally ridicule” the armed forces be fined or imprisoned.

“These amendments are ultra vires to the Constitution, in as much as, they contravene Article 19 of Constitution 1973, which protects the right to freedom of expression,” he said in a statement.

Rabbani said the amendments were designed to usurp the citizens’ rights and civil liberties, which were already under attack and had been muzzled by the government.

He feared that the amendment would be used for political victimization of the opposition to further a doctored political system.

He said the proposed amendments made the institutions controversial.

He said it was strange to suggest that the armed forces needed a punitive law to ensure respect.

“Respect for individuals and institutions in society is earned by struggle, upholding principles and working for the people; it cannot be enforced through the law,” he said.