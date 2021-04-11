Two arrested after firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two attackers were arrested Saturday night after they opened fire on a police party in University Town.
An official said the police arrived at the spot after reports about presence of two suspicious people in the area.
“As the cops arrived, the attackers opened fire on the police party. However, the cops managed to arrest them,” said the official.