Sun Apr 11, 2021
BR
Bureau report
April 11, 2021

Two arrested after firing

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two attackers were arrested Saturday night after they opened fire on a police party in University Town.

An official said the police arrived at the spot after reports about presence of two suspicious people in the area.

“As the cops arrived, the attackers opened fire on the police party. However, the cops managed to arrest them,” said the official.

