Overseas Pakistanis urged to invest in real estate

MANSEHRA: Provincial Minister for Housing Minister Dr Amjad Ali has invited overseas Pakistanis to invest in the real estate business to enjoy a tax relief and other incentives in the country.

“Our government has been following the prime minister’s vision to ensure around 1.4 million houses for families who are without their own residential facilities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Dr Amjad said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a private housing scheme here on Saturday.

He said the provincial government was giving incentives to the housing and construction industry in order to provide small and medium residences to the houseless families and also create employment opportunities.

“We have been entirely focusing on the housing sector in accordance with the prime minister’s vision as almost 32 industries related to this sector would flourish in the province and employment opportunities would also be created,” Dr Amjad.

The housing minister said that a relief package had been announced for the housing sector to attract more and more investors to meet the required housing units in the province as the government alone couldn’t provide residences to houseless families in the province.

“I am pleased to inaugurate this housing scheme as it would provide houses to more than 500 families on easy instalments,” the minister said.

He added that the government had started a crackdown against the land mafia, who deprived innocent people of their hard-earned money in the name of fraud housing schemes.

“Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has issued special directives to the districts, tehsils and other departments concerned to take strict legal action against the owners of the fraud housing schemes across the province,” he said.