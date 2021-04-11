close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 11, 2021

Slow process

Newspost

 
April 11, 2021

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) conducted screening tests for the post of trained graduate teachers (TGT) in education institutions run by the federal government in Punjab. In July 2020, it asked for the required documents from successful candidates. The deadline for the submission of documents was in August 2020. Almost seven months have passed, but the FPSC has not shortlisted people for the said posts. The FPSC should speed up the recruitment process.

Mohammad Shahaan

Peshawar

Latest News

More From Newspost