Profitable year?

Private hospitals in Karachi have temporarily suspended the vaccination process. They are waiting for another batch of vaccine doses. It is disappointing that because of the slow speed of the government-backed vaccination drive, many people are paying a huge amount of money to get themselves vaccinated against the virus. For profiteers, the pandemic has been quite profitable.

Earlier, many people sold oxygen cylinders at high prices. Shopkeepers also increased the rates of face masks and hand sanitisers. Earlier, a face mask would cost between Rs and Rs10. Last year, the price of a single-use face mask touched Rs40. In the time of a pandemic, people should have come together to help people fight against the virus efficiently. But in our country, people were interested in making money and increasing their profits.

Iqbal Anwer

Karachi