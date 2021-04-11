close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 11, 2021

Fixing the economy

Newspost

 
April 11, 2021

It is good to note that the government has taken notice of rising food prices. Many people are worried that the prices will increase once again in the month of Ramazan. The economy of the country wasn’t performing well before the Covid-19 outbreak. However, the pandemic has further escalated the problems, making it difficult for a majority of people to cover their daily expenses.

The government needs to seriously focus on dealing with rising inflation. Every other person is dealing with financial challenges. The authorities concerned must take proper steps to put the economy back on track.

Laiba Karim

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost