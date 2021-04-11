close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
April 11, 2021

Controlling Covid-19

Newspost

 
April 11, 2021

The third wave of the coronavirus has increased the number of active Covid-19 cases across the country. The sudden increase in the number of cases is because of people’s careless attitude. People are still not following SOPs. Everyone needs to understand that this wave of the virus is quite dangerous. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the positivity rate is shockingly high.

Education institutions across the country have been closed to limit the spread of the virus. The government needs to do more to ensure that people are following SOPs. If anyone is found to be guilty of violating SOPs, he/she must be strictly punished.

Shakir KB

Sanganisar

